Syrian security forces deploy in Jaramana amid unrest

Shafaq News/ Syrian security forces have begun deploying inside Jaramana to restore order following recent clashes, Damascus countryside security chief Lt. Col. Hossam Al-Tahan said on Sunday.

Speaking to state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Al-Tahan said that the security forces’ deployment follows the refusal of suspects involved in the assassination of Defense Ministry employee Ahmad Al-Khatib to surrender. "Efforts are underway to arrest them and bring them to justice," he said.

He added that authorities are working to dismantle illegal checkpoints set up by armed groups accused of engaging in kidnappings, killings, and armed robberies.

"The militants operating outside state authority have rejected all mediation and agreements," Al-Tahan said, stressing that "no Syrian territory will remain beyond the control of state institutions." He noted that Jaramana residents have shown significant cooperation in the security operation.

On Saturday, clashes erupted between Syrian security forces and Druze militants in Jaramana, prompting Israel to prepare to “protect” the Druze population in southern Syria.