Israel vows indefinite presence to secure Golan

Shafaq News/ Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that Israel had struck 40 military targets in southern Syria, vowing that Israeli forces would maintain an indefinite presence in the area.

During a visit to Mount Hermon, Katz stated that the Israeli army would "defend the safety of Druze residents in the region" and strengthen ties with local communities. "When a resident of the Golan wakes up each morning, they will see the Israeli army watching from Mount Hermon and know that we are here," he said.

He also announced the launch of a new Druze employment program in Golan towns, set to begin on March 16, reaffirming Israel’s commitment to maintaining a demilitarized "safe zone" in southern Syria.

Earlier today, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said Israeli warplanes conducted overnight airstrikes in southern Syria, targeting radar systems and surveillance equipment used for intelligence gathering. Command centers, military sites, and armored vehicles belonging to the Syrian army were also struck, he added.

“The presence of these assets in southern Syria poses a threat to Israel and the activities of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). These sites were targeted to remove future threats,” Adraee said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a UK-based war monitor, reported that Israeli forces briefly infiltrated the village of Al-Hanout in Saida Al-Golan in the southern Quneitra countryside before withdrawing.

SOHR also reported Israeli airstrikes on the Khalkhalah military airbase in northern Suwayda province, where smoke was seen rising from the targeted site. There were no immediate reports of casualties or material damage.

In addition, Israeli fighter jets carried out several airstrikes on military positions linked to the Syrian army’s 10th Division in Sa’sa’ in Rif Dimashq, as well as the 5th and 9th Divisions in Daraa countryside. No casualties were reported, while the extent of material damage remained unclear.

Separately, Israeli military vehicles advanced into Maariyah village in the Yarmouk Basin area of western Daraa, SOHR said.

SOHR has documented 26 Israeli attacks in Syria so far in 2025, including 24 airstrikes and two ground-launched rocket attacks. These strikes targeted military positions and strategic facilities, destroying nearly 25 sites, including buildings, weapons depots, command centers, and vehicles.