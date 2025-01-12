Israel weighs proposal to divide Syria into cantons

Shafaq News/ Israel is discussing a proposal to divide Syria into cantons as part of a plan “to protect minority groups”.

According to Israeli media outlets, Energy and Infrastructure Minister, Eli Cohen, proposed holding an international conference on Syria, with the initiative reportedly involving the division of Syria into cantons.

Security officials stated that while Israel has no intention of establishing a permanent presence in Syria, it plans to maintain control over seized territories until stability is restored.

“A potential conference could redefine Syria’s borders and governance, allowing Israel to withdraw without jeopardizing its security interests, adding that such a scenario remains distant,” Israeli media outlets reported.

Israeli Defense Minister, Israel Katz, recently chaired a high-level ministerial meeting to prepare for an upcoming discussion with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The meeting focused on developments in Syria, including concerns over the leadership of the new Syrian administration under Ahmad Al-Sharaa, as well as Turkiye's involvement in the region and its implications.

Notably, following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime, Israeli activity within Syrian territories has escalated, particularly in areas near the demilitarized zone close to the Golan Heights.

Over the past two weeks, Israeli forces have reportedly advanced into the Syrian side of Mount Sheikh, taking control of an abandoned military outpost. Israeli authorities have characterized the action as a “provisional security step” until new regional arrangements are established.