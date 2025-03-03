Fact-checkers: Druze women video training for combat proven false

Shafaq News/ A widely circulated video claiming to show Druze women training to fight the Syrian army in Al-Sweida and Jaramana has been found to be misleading, according to an independent media investigation.

The footage, which depicts three women firing automatic rifles, was described by social media users as “an unacceptable sectarian incitement.”

Verify (Taqad), an independent fact-checking platform established in Syria in 2016 to combat misinformation, examined the video and found that it was originally posted on August 23, 2018, by the Facebook page Bani Maarouf – The Druze Unitarians.

The findings indicated that the footage is not recent and does not depict current events in Al-Sweida or Jaramana.

“While we could not determine the exact context, date, or location of the video, our investigation confirms that it does not show Druze women presently training to fight the Syrian army,” Verify stated in its report.