Iraq’s FM: Arab summit signals unity, rejects foreign interference

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein noted that the Arab Summit in Baghdad reflected growing consensus among member states and rejected foreign interference in regional affairs.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Hussein pointed out that the summit produced a set of decisions shaped by extensive discussions and resulting in “converging positions on key political, economic, and social issues.”

“Iraq is committed to following through on summit resolutions within the appropriate political frameworks,” the Iraqi FM stated. He stressed Iraq’s openness to cooperation with all Arab nations, describing Iraq as a country with a rich, millennia-old legacy that continues to commit itself to strengthening ties with its Arab brothers.

Responding to a question from Shafaq News, he described the overall level of participation in the Arab summit as “positive,” noting that while full attendance by heads of state is rare, all member states were represented through high-level delegations, including prime ministers, foreign ministers, and special envoys.

Regarding US-Iran negotiations, Hussein indicated that “Iraq appreciates Oman’s mediation between the United States and Iran and stresses the importance of de-escalation efforts.”

“The fact that we held both the Arab League Summit and the Baghdad Development Summit in Baghdad demonstrates Iraq’s recovery—it sends a message of stability that encourages investment and opens new avenues for development and stronger ties with regional and international partners,” he affirmed.