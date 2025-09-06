Iraq’s SLC Leader cautions election delay would bring chaos

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Saturday, State of Law Coalition (SLC) leader Nouri al-Maliki warned that postponing Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections would undermine state legitimacy and risk chaos.

Speaking at a conference, al-Maliki stressed that the November 11 vote is the only path to forming a new government. He pledged that his party would accept the results, while urging authorities to ensure the process remains transparent and free from illicit financing or corruption.

The SLC holds 33 seats in Iraq’s 329-member parliament and is part of the Coordination Framework (CF), a coalition of mainly Shiite political parties.

Earlier, al-Maliki dismissed speculation about delaying the polls, insisting that state institutions must remain above partisan disputes and not be paralyzed by electoral competition.