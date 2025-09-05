Iraq’s al-Maliki: Postponing elections would collapse political process

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Friday, State of Law Coalition Leader Nouri al-Maliki dismissed rumors about postponing Iraq's upcoming parliamentary elections.

In a press conference, the former Prime Minister warned that democracy and Iraq's political process would "collapse" if the vote is postponed, emphasizing that "institutions must remain above political conflicts rather than being paralyzed by electoral competition."

Al-Maliki's coalition currently holds 33 seats in the 329-member Parliament.

Iraq's cabinet had set November 11, 2025, as the election date, with candidate campaigns beginning October 8 and continuing until 24 hours before special voting starts.

Approximately 30 million of Iraq's 46 million citizens are eligible to participate.