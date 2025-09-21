Former PM Al-Maliki: Elections delay threatens Iraq’s democracy

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq risks “grave consequences” if parliamentary elections are delayed, former prime minister and State of Law Coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki warned on Sunday, stressing that only the ballot box can prevent dictatorship, racism, sectarianism, and exclusion.

Speaking at the Youth and Elections conference sponsored by Youth and Sports Minister Ahmed al-Mubarak, al-Maliki underlined the need for renewal and development in Iraq’s political system, stressing that “democracy has no meaning without them.”

While pointing out that political forces have insisted on holding the vote as planned, he described elections as the gateway to forming government and parliament, and to passing laws that shape political and social life. Iraq’s constitution, he added, does not recognize an emergency government or a caretaker administration.

“The continuation or replacement of the current government is decided only through elections and parliament,” al-Maliki concluded, confirming that Iraq has the resources and history to stand among advanced nations.

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has set November 11, 2025, as the date for the next parliamentary elections, with a total electorate of 21,404,291. The official campaign period will begin on October 8 and continue until 24 hours before the start of special voting.