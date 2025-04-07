Former Iraqi PM warns: No vote, no stability

Shafaq News/ Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki warned on Monday that postponing or canceling the upcoming parliamentary elections could trigger a constitutional "crisis" and undermine national stability.

Speaking at a political gathering in Baghdad, the head of the State of Law Coalition described timely elections as both a “religious and moral obligation,” emphasizing that legitimate governance must stem from the ballot box.

“We will not accept any talk of postponing the elections,” al-Maliki said, describing such proposals as a "threat" to Iraq’s democratic framework and national unity.

He warned that any delay would strip Parliament of its legal legitimacy and create a constitutional vacuum that could require judicial intervention, noting that while Iraq’s constitution mandates elections every four years, it also includes emergency provisions allowing exceptional measures with a two-thirds parliamentary vote and a 30-day limit—a mechanism he said has only been used once.

“Freezing, canceling or delaying elections places Iraq on the path to fragmentation,” al-Maliki said. “We must safeguard the country’s democratic system by ensuring the elections are held as scheduled.”

The warning comes amid growing political tensions, with some factions reportedly pushing to postpone the vote due to disputes over the electoral law and the commission.