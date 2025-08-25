State of Law warns of risks if Iraq’s parliamentary elections are delayed

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Delaying Iraq’s November parliamentary elections poses grave risks to the political process, Iraq’s State of Law Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, warned on Monday.

Coalition member Hussein al-Maliki told Shafaq News that any delay would leave parliament and the government without legal legitimacy, opening the door to chaos that could serve “a project aimed at dividing the region, in line with Israeli plans.”

He added that certain internal parties are pressing for an emergency government while seeking foreign backing to justify postponement, accusing them of lacking national responsibility and being motivated solely by clinging to power.

Political sources had earlier revealed that some local groups, supported by regional and international actors, are lobbying for a delay under the pretext of instability in the region. One source told Shafaq News that public calls for postponement are expected soon, particularly from factions hoping to reorganize their strategies, including those aligned with Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who has previously adopted an electoral boycott.

The upcoming vote already faces multiple challenges, from widespread voter apathy and growing boycott campaigns by blocs such as the Shiite National Current and the Nasr Coalition, to deep public mistrust in the political process.