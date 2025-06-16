New Iranian missile strikes hit Israeli command centers

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Sunday the launch of a new wave of missile attacks against Israel, targeting key command and control systems of the Israeli military.

In an official statement, the IRGC confirmed that it had carried out another barrage of missile strikes, describing the latest salvo as “more powerful and more destructive than previous attacks.” The operation is part of Iran’s broader retaliatory campaign known as True Promise 3, launched in response to Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, which struck nuclear and military sites across Iran.

According to Israeli media reports, at least 100 missiles were launched from Iran during the early hours of Monday morning. The strikes caused widespread damage across several regions, particularly in the central and northern parts.

Israeli media said that the strikes included direct missiles toward the Haifa oil refinery, which processes approximately 10 million tons of crude oil annually and supplies energy exports to parts of Europe, according to Israeli media.

In Petah Tikva, located in central Israel, a missile strike reportedly destroyed several civilian shelters, and police officials confirmed that multiple buildings were damaged. The Commander of Israel’s Central Police District stated that a large number of structures sustained direct impacts.

In the greater Tel Aviv area, particularly in the Gush Dan district, Israeli rescue teams are currently responding to three separate sites where people are believed to be trapped under rubble.

Israeli Channel 12, citing emergency medical services, reported that the number of injured in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area has reached 103. In addition, 67 people were injured in northern and central Israel, with at least three confirmed fatalities.