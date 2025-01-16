Leader Barzani, SDF’s Abdi hold talks amid uncertainty for Syrian Kurds

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi met in Erbil on Thursday as political upheaval in Syria leaves Kurds in the region grappling with an uncertain future.

The meeting marked the second interaction between the two within a week, following talks between Barzani’s envoy, Hamid Darbandi, and Abdi in Hasakah, northeastern Syria.

No official statements were issued by KDP or SDF following the discussions.

A senior KDP official, speaking to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said the talks focused on unifying the Kurdish stance in Syria and exploring steps to distance the SDF from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a militant group designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye.

The official said Barzani suggested that severing ties with the PKK could pave the way for broader international backing, leveraging KDP’s connections with both the United States and Turkiye.

Barzani also emphasized the need for a unified Kurdish front in Syria to strengthen their negotiating position with Syria's new de facto government.

According to the official, Barzani highlighted Iraq’s Kurdish political achievements, including constitutional recognition, as a potential model for Kurds in Syria.

The SDF, which has governed northeast Syria for the past decade, faces military pressure from the Turkiye-backed Syrian National Army. Turkiye views the SDF as a PKK offshoot.

Meanwhile, the KDP in Iraq, which maintains friendly ties with Turkiye, has had strained relations with the SDF and other PKK-aligned groups.