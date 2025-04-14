Leader Barzani: Halabja a proud victory for Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Monday thanked the Iraqi parliament’s leadership and political blocs for their “constructive role” in passing the law to designate Halabja as the 19th Iraqi province.

“To the people of Halabja and all of Kurdistan, I extend my warmest congratulations … We hope this milestone brings improved services and development to Halabja and eases the pain its people have long endured,” Barzani said, acknowledging the efforts of all those involved in advancing the proposal and paid tribute to victims of the 1988 chemical attack.

The decision caps a decades-long campaign by Kurdish leaders seeking justice and administrative recognition for Halabja, which became a symbol of Kurdish suffering after the Saddam-era chemical attack that killed thousands.