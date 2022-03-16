Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Leader Barzani commemorates the 34th anniversary of the Halabja chemical attack

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-16T09:08:26+0000
Leader Barzani commemorates the 34th anniversary of the Halabja chemical attack

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani has issued a statement on the 34th anniversary of the Halabja Chemical Attack.

Barzani said in his statement, "What remained alive following the chemical bombardment of Halabja was the Kurds' zest for liberty."

"On the 34th anniversary of this unspeakable crime, we solemnly reiterate that the will of our people is much stronger than chemical weapons, fighter aircrafts and missiles."

On the morning of March 16, 1988, Iraqi warplanes and artillery pounded the Kurdish town of Halabja with mustard gas and the deadly nerve agent sarin.

Some 5,000 people – mainly women and children – died on the day, and up to 12,000 have lost their lives since.

related

ISIS and the Elections on the table of the KDP leader and Britain's Consul to Erbil

Date: 2021-09-13 11:44:11
ISIS and the Elections on the table of the KDP leader and Britain's Consul to Erbil

Corona patient recovers in Halabja

Date: 2020-04-16 10:53:03
Corona patient recovers in Halabja

Kurdish leader receives a US delegation in Erbil

Date: 2022-03-01 10:55:46
Kurdish leader receives a US delegation in Erbil

Masoud Barzani on Newroz: a symbol of liberty from oppression and subordination

Date: 2021-03-20 13:50:45
Masoud Barzani on Newroz: a symbol of liberty from oppression and subordination

Masoud Barzani holds "Productive" meeting with Muhammad al-Halboosi

Date: 2021-05-03 12:57:37
Masoud Barzani holds "Productive" meeting with Muhammad al-Halboosi

Masoud Barzani: September Revolution was to defend the legitimate rights of our people

Date: 2020-09-11 08:06:21
Masoud Barzani: September Revolution was to defend the legitimate rights of our people

KDP's Head receives the UN Envoy, expresses concern of possible manipulation in the results of the elections

Date: 2021-11-27 17:07:28
KDP's Head receives the UN Envoy, expresses concern of possible manipulation in the results of the elections

Halabja is COVID-19 free, official statement

Date: 2021-01-10 10:01:24
Halabja is COVID-19 free, official statement