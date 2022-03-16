Leader Barzani commemorates the 34th anniversary of the Halabja chemical attack

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani has issued a statement on the 34th anniversary of the Halabja Chemical Attack.

Barzani said in his statement, "What remained alive following the chemical bombardment of Halabja was the Kurds' zest for liberty."

"On the 34th anniversary of this unspeakable crime, we solemnly reiterate that the will of our people is much stronger than chemical weapons, fighter aircrafts and missiles."

On the morning of March 16, 1988, Iraqi warplanes and artillery pounded the Kurdish town of Halabja with mustard gas and the deadly nerve agent sarin.

Some 5,000 people – mainly women and children – died on the day, and up to 12,000 have lost their lives since.