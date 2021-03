Shafaq News/ The Parliament of the Kurdistan Region scheduled a session on Tuesday to address the situation in Halabja.

The Parliament Speaker, Rewaz Faiq, invited the members of the Kurdistan Region's Parliament to attend the fourth session from the Spring legislative term at 11 morning on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

The session is solely dedicated to addressing the problems and obstacles facing the governorate of Halabja in the presence of the related government departments.