Iran’s pezekshian warns Tehran will respond if any country’s territory used for attacks

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused the United States and Israel of seeking to create divisions between Iran and other countries, warning that Tehran would respond if any country’s territory were used to launch attacks against it.

In an interview with CBS News, Pezeshkian stressed that Iran would not yield to “injustice, aggression, and intimidation,” adding, “Our armed forces and the Basij forces are present across the country and strongly defend it.”

On Saturday, Pezeshkian stated that Iran will not target neighboring countries or launch missiles toward them unless attacks on Iran originate from their territory.

Reuters cited what it described as four informed sources, revealing that Saudi Arabia has warned Iran that continued attacks on the Kingdom or its energy sector could prompt a direct response, despite Riyadh’s preference for a diplomatic resolution to the Iran-US dispute.

Tensions escalated following joint US–Israeli strikes on Iranian sites on February 28, which reportedly killed Khamenei along with several commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian army. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military facilities across the region, including bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates..