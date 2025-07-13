President Barzani hails Kurdistan teams on Iraq Cup final
Shafaq News – Erbil
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated, on Sunday, Duhok and Zakho football clubs for advancing to the final of the Iraq Football Cup.
On X, Barzani described both teams as “a source of pride,” wishing them continued success.
ژ دل و ب گهرمی پیرۆزباهیێ ل ههردو تیمێت تهپا پێی یێت دهۆک و زاخۆ دکهم کو سهرکهفتن و گههشتنه یارییا دویماهیێ یا جاما عیراقێ. ههردو تیم و ههمی یاریزانێت وان، جهێ شانازییێنه. دهستخۆشیێ لێ دکهم و هیڤییا سهرکهفتنێت بهردهوام بۆ وان دخازم.— Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) July 13, 2025
Duhok reached the final after a 3–1 win over Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya (Air Force Club) on Saturday at Duhok Stadium. Zakho followed with a dramatic 4–3 penalty shootout victory over Al-Shorta (Police Sports Club) later that night.