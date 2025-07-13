President Barzani hails Kurdistan teams on Iraq Cup final

2025-07-13T09:43:35+00:00

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated, on Sunday, Duhok and Zakho football clubs for advancing to the final of the Iraq Football Cup.

On X, Barzani described both teams as “a source of pride,” wishing them continued success.

Duhok reached the final after a 3–1 win over Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya (Air Force Club) on Saturday at Duhok Stadium. Zakho followed with a dramatic 4–3 penalty shootout victory over Al-Shorta (Police Sports Club) later that night.

