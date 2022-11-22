President Barzani: the gas system must be well-monitored

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kurdish President offered condolences to the victims' families who were killed in a gas cylinder explosion in a residential area in Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan.

President Nechirvan Barzani hoped for a speedy recovery for the wounded, expressing readiness to provide any necessary assistance for their treatment.

"The recurrence of gas explosion incidents is a serious and dangerous matter; therefore, the concerned authorities should monitor the gas system and take safety measures to prevent any more incidents."