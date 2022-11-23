President Barzani arrives in Duhok

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in Duhok on Wednesday.

The President will visit those who were injured in the gas explosion that took place yesterday in Duhok, and participate in a memorial service for the victims.

Four were killed and 43 in a gas cylinder explosion in the governorate.

The Duhok's police director, Brig. Gen. Fakhri Ahmed said the explosion killed four people, including two police officers who helped extinguish the fire.

The death toll reached four, while 43 were wounded, some in critical condition. He reported.

Last week, another explosion occurred at a house in Al-Sulaymaniyah due to a gas leak, leaving 15 people dead and 12 injured.

The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, said, "the recurrence of gas explosion incidents is a serious and dangerous matter; therefore, the concerned authorities should monitor the gas system and take safety measures to prevent any more incidents."