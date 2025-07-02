Hamas reviewing ceasefire proposals

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Wednesday, Hamas said it is reviewing ceasefire proposals put forward by mediators, amid ongoing efforts to end the years-long conflict in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the movement clarified it is conducting national consultations and approaching the mediation efforts with “high responsibility,” as mediators push to bridge remaining gaps and reach a framework agreement for formal negotiations.

Hamas reiterated that its goal is to secure an agreement that ensures “an end to the aggression, a full withdrawal, and urgent humanitarian relief for our people.”

Meanwhile, Hamas Political Bureau member Kamal Abu Aoun warned that normalization with Israel “does not bring prosperity, but deepens dependency and entrenches domination,” adding that pursuing normalization after what he described as a “brutal war on Gaza” would be “a betrayal of Jerusalem and an abandonment of historical responsibility toward the Palestinian cause.”

Abu Aoun also praised “Turkiye’s continued support for Palestinians,” describing Ankara as “a key backer of our people and the political stance of the resistance.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the extension of a final offer to Hamas for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, aimed at laying the groundwork to end the ongoing war.

"This final proposal," Trump posted on Truth Social. "I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"