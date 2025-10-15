CENTCOM: Hamas must halt attacks against Gazans

Shafaq News – Washington

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday called on Hamas to immediately stop all “acts of violence” against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

In a statement, CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper described the current period as “a historic opportunity for peace,” emphasizing that Hamas should “seize it by fully standing down, strictly adhering to President Trump’s 20-point peace plan, and disarming without delay.”

Cooper noted that the United States had raised its concerns with mediators involved in the peace process, who agreed to cooperate with Washington to enforce the truce and protect civilians in Gaza.

Hamas has not responded to Cooper’s statement. However, the group has consistently rejected accusations of violence against civilians, saying its actions target collaborators and criminal groups exploiting the chaos of war.

The statement comes as Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh Summit brought together regional and international leaders to reinforce the Gaza ceasefire and launch a political process aimed at ending the war.

