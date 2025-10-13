Gaza: Hamas executes 8 for alleged collaboration with Israel

Shafaq News – Gaza

Security forces affiliated with Hamas announced on Monday that they had executed several individuals in Gaza City accused of collaborating with Israel and engaging in criminal acts during the recent conflict.

According to Palestinian media outlets, eight people were executed by firing squad. Video footage circulating on local platforms showed masked security personnel carrying out the executions in what appeared to be a public or semi-public location.

The Interior Ministry in Gaza stated that certain groups had exploited the chaos of war to commit unlawful acts, including looting humanitarian aid and attacking civilian property. The ministry described the executed individuals as “agents and outlaws.”

Security sources later indicated that Hamas-led security forces had reasserted full control over armed groups operating in Gaza City and were conducting large-scale operations to sweep areas where these groups had been active.

They reported that several suspects were killed during armed clashes with security forces. “These individuals were involved in the execution of displaced civilians and in collaborating with Israeli forces.”