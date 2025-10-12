Gaza Families return to ruins amid ceasefire

Shafaq News – Gaza

Hundreds of families are returning home in Gaza City as the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas approaches, despite the extensive destruction of houses and infrastructure.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that thousands more families are considering returning home despite the lack of basic services, encouraged by growing promises of reconstruction once the anticipated ceasefire deal is finalized.

Many residents view their return as an act of resilience and defiance after two years of war. Noor al-Ramlawi, a resident of Sheikh Radwan, said she was returning from Deir al-Balah with her family despite not knowing whether their home was still standing. “We’ve been walking for hours because there is no transportation, and we left all our belongings behind,” she said. “The situation in Gaza is tragic in every way.”

Israel earlier confirmed the start of the ceasefire following its approval of the first phase of a plan brokered under US President Donald Trump’s initiative. The deal includes a phased Israeli withdrawal, a prisoner exchange, the delivery of humanitarian aid, Gaza’s disarmament, and the creation of a transitional authority to manage reconstruction and administration.

Read more: Gaza Ceasefire - Phase 1: What we know so far