Israeli Army discovers bodies of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza

Shafaq News/ The Israeli Army revealed on Saturday that it had successfully located the bodies of several hostages held by Hamas within the Gaza Strip during recent operations.

Israel's chief military spokesperson, Lt. Col. Peter Lerner, stated, "We have located the bodies of some Israelis who Hamas captured within an area in the Gaza Strip." He further emphasized that Hamas currently holds 126 confirmed hostages in Gaza.

Earlier today, Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi clarified that there have been no negotiations thus far concerning the hostages held by Hamas, highlighting the ongoing gravity of the situation.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Israeli Army declared its preparedness to execute a comprehensive range of offensive plans, heightening concerns of an imminent invasion of the Gaza Strip. This comes a week after Hamas attacked settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip.

The Army's statement indicated that forces were strategically positioned across the country, intensifying operational preparations for the subsequent phases of the conflict, particularly emphasizing extensive ground operations. The plans might involve coordinated strikes from the air, sea, and land on the Gaza Strip.

As part of these preparations, the Israeli Army has mobilized thousands of reserve soldiers and deployed numerous tanks along the Gaza border. Simultaneously, there have been calls from residents in northern Gaza to evacuate and move southwards, suggesting mounting preparations for ground actions.

Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas following the attack launched by the movement's fighters on Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip. In response, Israel has enforced a complete siege on the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, subjecting it to unprecedented airstrikes.