Israeli Army Chief of Staff resigns amid security failures

Shafaq News/ Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, Chief of Staff of the Israel Army, announced his resignation on Tuesday, acknowledging the military's failure to prevent Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, which targeted areas near Gaza, claimed over 1,140 lives and exposed significant security lapses.

In his resignation letter, Halevi stated, “On the morning of October 7, the IDF under my command failed in its mission to protect the citizens of Israel.” He confirmed that he would officially leave his position on March 6, 2025, allowing time to complete internal investigations, address the failures, and enhance the military's preparedness for future challenges.

Halevi's decision comes as Israel recently entered a ceasefire agreement with Hamas after 15 months of intense conflict. The deal includes a prisoner exchange, a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the establishment of a buffer zone in the north, and plans for Gaza's reconstruction.

The resignation has intensified political divisions in Israel. While Defence Minister Yisrael Katz expressed gratitude for Halevi's service and vowed to begin the search for his replacement, far-right politicians criticized Halevi’s strategy and demanded more aggressive policies.

Halevi's departure follows calls for accountability over the October 7 failures. Former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant previously demanded an official investigation, urging it to include himself and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, Netanyahu rejected the idea of immediate inquiries, stating investigations should wait until after the war.

By law, only the Israeli government can authorize a formal investigation with wide-ranging authority.