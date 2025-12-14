ISIS kills 100+ in northeast Syria in 2025

Shafaq News – Damascus

ISIS stepped up its attacks since the beginning of 2025 in areas under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Sunday, documenting 233 operations.

According to a statement by SOHR, the operations resulted in the deaths of 102 people, including 71 members of the SDF and allied forces, 15 ISIS fighters, 15 civilians, and one person described as cooperating with the SDF.

SOHR noted that ISIS cells are operating across wide rural areas, carrying out bombings, ambushes, and assassinations targeting military personnel and civilians, while also using threats and extortion to intimidate residents, exploit security gaps, and reinforce the group’s presence.

#المرصد_السوريتـ ـنـ ـظـ ـيـ ـم الـ ـدولـ ـة الإسـ ـلامـ ـيـ ـة يصعد هـ ـجـ ـمـ ـاتـ ـه في مناطق "#قسد".. تنفيذ تـ ـفـ ـجـ ـيـ ـرات وهـ ـجـ ـمـ ـات وتـ ـهـ ـديـ ـدات للمدنيينhttps://t.co/xqf3BWWQQa — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) December 14, 2025

Yesterday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said a lone ISIS gunman killed two US service members and a civilian and wounded three troops in an ambush in Syria.

The United States maintains a limited military presence in Syria as part of the Global Coalition’s campaign against ISIS, with troops stationed mainly in the northeast and at the Al-Tanf base near the Syria–Iraq–Jordan border. Washington says the mission aims to prevent an ISIS resurgence and support local partner forces.

Read more: Changing rules and explosive boundaries: A look at US military movements between Syria and Iraq