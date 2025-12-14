Leader Barzani, former official review post-election steps

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Leader Masoud Barzani on Sunday discussed local and regional developments during a meeting with former Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Rafi Al-Issawi.

According to a statement from Barzani’s office, the talks also covered post-election steps following the Iraqi parliamentary vote and coordination among Iraqi political forces.

Under Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing arrangement, the country’s top three federal posts are traditionally divided among its main political components. The prime minister is chosen from the Shia parties, the speaker of parliament comes from the Sunni blocs, and the presidency is held by a Kurdish nominee.

IHEC held the special and general voting rounds on November 9 and 11. Shiite lists secured 187 seats, Sunni lists won 77 seats, and Kurdish lists obtained 56 seats. The commission reported that the Reconstruction and Development Alliance, led by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, recorded broad gains across 12 provinces, followed by the Taqaddum Party headed by Mohammed Al-Halbousi and the State of Law Coalition led by Nouri Al-Maliki.

