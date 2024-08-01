Funeral of Hamas top leader Ismail Haniyeh begins in Tehran

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the funeral of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, commenced in Tehran, following his assassination in the Iranian capital in an attack attributed to Israel.

A crowd of mourners gathered at Tehran University, holding portraits of Haniyeh and Palestinian flags.

Hamas announced on Wednesday that Haniyeh's body would be transported to Qatar for burial after a formal funeral ceremony in Tehran, where he was assassinated. Tehran has declared a three-day mourning period.

Haniyeh was killed along with one of his guards in a missile attack early Wednesday morning that targeted his residence in Tehran, where he was attending the inauguration of Iran's new President, Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard stated, "An investigation into the causes and implications of this incident is underway, and the results will be announced later."