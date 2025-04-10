Iraq's education in freefall: mass resignations spark crisis

Shafaq News / An education crisis has unfolded in Dhi Qar province, southern Iraq, after more than 500 school principals submitted their resignations in protest against what they described as mistreatment by security forces during recent demonstrations.

A local official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Shafaq News that the mass resignations were prompted by "insults and abuse" allegedly committed by security personnel against educators during a protest earlier this week. The demonstrations were held to demand improved salaries and benefits for teaching staff.

According to the source, other education professionals have declined to replace the outgoing principals, raising concerns of a severe disruption in the region’s school system.

As of Wednesday, at least 60 cases of collective resignation had been officially recorded.

The protests took place Tuesday in central Nasiriyah, where hundreds of teachers gathered near Bahu Intersection to demand implementation of long-promised reforms.

Security forces intervened to disperse the crowds, using tear gas and smoke bombs, and gunfire was reportedly heard during the confrontation.