Al-Rakabi tribes protest in Dhi Qar, threaten escalation over council member's detention for extortion

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Bani Rakab (Al-Rakabi) tribes in Dhi Qar governorate in southern Iraq organized a protest demanding the release of Provincial Council member Ammar Al-Rakabi.

Shafaq News correspondent reported, "Dozens of Al-Rakabi tribes’ members in Al-Rifai held a peaceful gathering in the district, calling for the release of Ammar al-Rakabi, who is detained by the National Security Service on charges of extortion."

Our correspondent noted, "The protesters threatened to escalate the situation, while calling on Ammar al-Hakim, the head of the National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), to intervene immediately to resolve the crisis, as it involves members of the same coalition."

Dhi Qar governorate has recently witnessed a wide-reaching security campaign against extortion networks linked to provincial officials, leading to the arrest of prominent figures, including members of the Provincial Council. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend others, amid speculation of political mediation in Baghdad to resolve the matter.

According to security sources speaking to Shafaq News Agency, “The campaign began after the arrest of three individuals in the al-Rifai district, northern Dhi Qar, including two women, one of whom was a former candidate for local elections. The arrests were made based on an official complaint from a high-ranking authority in the governorate. As the investigation progressed, the detainees admitted to being part of an extortion network targeting provincial officials.”

Subsequent developments saw national security forces arrest Al-Rakabi and detain a journalist at the Safwan border crossing while returning from Kuwait. Security sources confirm that “the list of suspects still includes other high-profile individuals, including former governor Mohamed Hadi, with efforts underway to apprehend them.”