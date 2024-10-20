Protests renew in Dhi Qar for third Day, demands for Police Chief’s removal intensify

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, protests in Al-Nasiriyah’s Haboubi Square, the center of Dhi Qar province, resumed on for the third consecutive day.

Hundreds of protesters gathered, demanding the dismissal of the Dhi Qar police chief and the release of their detained comrades, describing the charges against them as politically motivated, according to Shafaq News correspondent.

On Saturday, clashes erupted between the protesters and security forces, after demonstrators withdrew from Al-Haboubi Square and moved into nearby alleys. The protesters also blocked roads near Al-Ain University and on 20th Street in the city’s center, using burning tires.

A source close to the protest leadership reported that demonstrators had declared a 48-hour truce, demanding the release of their colleagues, the dropping of legal cases against them, and the removal of Dhi Qar police chief Major General Najah al-Abadi.

Meanwhile, Interior Ministry spokesman Brigadier General Miqdad Miri, speaking at a press conference at Dhi Qar police headquarters on Saturday, assured that security forces would provide necessary protection for the protesters. However, he also warned that “certain protest tactics would not be tolerated.”

Miri emphasized that “Iraq’s security situation had seen tangible improvements, including in Dhi Qar,” but acknowledged that the province continues to experience isolated incidents of unrest compared to other regions, which he lamented as regrettable.

The protests were sparked on Friday when security forces entered the Square, leaving one protester injured in the initial confrontation.