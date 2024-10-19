Clashes erupt for second day between protesters and security forces in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ For the second consecutive day, clashes broke out between protesters and security forces in Dhi Qar province on Saturday, following similar unrest the day before.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that "scuffles and stone-throwing occurred between demonstrators and security forces in Al-Haboubi Square in Nasiriyah, the provincial capital. Security forces responded by deploying tear gas to disperse the crowd.”

On Friday, hundreds of protesters gathered in the Al-Haboubi square, demanding the release of those detained in earlier demonstrations and calling for the dismissal of what they described as "vindictive" legal cases against them.

The protests escalated into clashes, resulting in injuries to 26 individuals, including 17 security personnel—two of whom are officers—and nine protesters, who sustained minor bruises, according to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent.

The unrest was triggered by outrage over actions taken by the newly appointed police chief, Major General Najah Al-Abadi. Local activists accuse Al-Abadi of launching a wave of arrests and threats, labeling demonstrators as "criminals and dark forces."

In response to the growing unrest, the Dhi Qar Provincial Council held an emergency session, which included several council members and two Iraqi parliamentarians.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding demonstrators in Dhi Qar. Speaking at a press conference at the Dhi Qar police headquarters, Interior Ministry spokesman Brig. Gen. Muqdad Miri said that while most provinces are seeing security improvements, "Dhi Qar is experiencing incidents that are somewhat different from those in other provinces, which is unfortunate."

Miri emphasized that the ministry would not tolerate the burning of tires, road blockades, or attacks on public interests. "The voice of the state and the law must prevail in Dhi Qar," he said.

Maj. Gen. Al-Abadi defended the actions of the security forces, stating, "There are malicious attempts to distort the truth." He reiterated his support for peaceful demonstrations within the framework of the constitution and law, adding that the trust placed in the police by the provincial government and citizens mandate the prevention of "street burning or disruption of public interests."