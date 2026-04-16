Iraq inflation steady at 3% in 2026

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s inflation is expected to hold at around 3%, placing it among the more stable economies in the Arab region, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday.

Inflation rates vary widely across Arab countries, with Sudan recording the highest level at 75.1%, followed by Egypt at 13.2% and Tunisia at 6.5%. Mauritania posted 4.1% and Qatar 3.9%, while Iraq ranked in a mid-range position.

Lower inflation rates were recorded in Algeria (2.9%), Kuwait (2.8%), the United Arab Emirates (2.5%), and Bahrain (2.4%), as well as Saudi Arabia and Jordan at 2.3%. Oman recorded 1.7%, while Morocco registered the lowest inflation rate in the Arab world at 1.3%.

In 2025, Iraq’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached 108.34 points, while annual inflation averaged 8.34% above the baseline, with Al-Anbar recording the highest level at 112.5 points, while Baghdad posted the lowest rate at 101.7 points.

Read more: Without oil: Iraq's economic future hanging in the balance