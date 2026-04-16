Kurdistan's border mountains bloom as spring tourism season opens

Shafaq News- Erbil

A wet winter has given way to a verdant spring across Kurdistan Region's border highlands, drawing tourists to mountain slopes carpeted in wildflowers and fed by swollen waterfalls.

Shafaq News correspondents captured scenes from Hawraman, Hmishwan Falls, Noroli, and Sazan -rugged border areas hugging the Iranian frontier- where heavy seasonal rains and late snowfall have left the terrain unusually lush.

The past winter brought successive rain fronts across the region, with particularly dense snowfall blanketing the highland zones in its final weeks. The runoff has reinvigorated waterfalls and greened hillsides that now draw visitors at the opening of the spring tourism season.