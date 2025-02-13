Iraq expresses solidarity with Germany after Munich attack
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the vehicular attack in Munich, Germany, which injured multiple civilians.
In a statement, the ministry expressed full solidarity with the German government and people, emphasizing Iraq’s firm stance against “all forms of violence and terrorism.” It also extended wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in the incident.
Earlier today, German police reported that a car struck a group of pedestrians in central Munich, injuring at least 28 people, according to Germany’s Bild newspaper. No details on the severity of their conditions were immediately available.
A police spokesperson has said the person who drove a car into a group of people in Munich has been identified as a 24-year-old Afghan national.The premier of Bavaria added the incident is now a "suspected attack".https://t.co/Uo8vLJqRFy📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/HvnjmLON2W— Sky News (@SkyNews) February 13, 2025