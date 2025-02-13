Iraq expresses solidarity with Germany after Munich attack

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the vehicular attack in Munich, Germany, which injured multiple civilians.

In a statement, the ministry expressed full solidarity with the German government and people, emphasizing Iraq’s firm stance against “all forms of violence and terrorism.” It also extended wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in the incident.

Earlier today, German police reported that a car struck a group of pedestrians in central Munich, injuring at least 28 people, according to Germany’s Bild newspaper. No details on the severity of their conditions were immediately available.