EIA reports decrease in Iraqi oil exports to the US

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States decreased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Sunday.

The EIA reported that the average US crude oil imports from nine key countries reached 4.198 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, down by 1.356 million bpd from the previous week’s average of 5.554 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 143,000 bpd last week, marking a decrease of 35,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 178,000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 3.478 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 353,000 bpd. Brazil came next with 267,000 bpd, Ecuador with 235,000 bpd, and Mexico with 224,000 bpd.

According to the EIA data, the US imported 215,000 bpd from Columbia, 170,000 bpd from Nigeria, and 115,000 bpd from Libya.