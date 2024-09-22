EIA reports decline in Iraqi oil exports to the US

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States decreased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Sunday.

The EIA reported that the average US crude oil imports from eight key countries reached 5.645 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, decreased by 142.000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 5.787 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 155,000 bpd last week, marking a decrease of 67,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 222,000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 4.155 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 420,000 bpd, Brazil came next with 306,000 bpd, Nigeria with 264,000 bpd, and Saudi Arabia with 210,000 bpd.

According to the EIA data, the US imported 121,000 bpd from Columbia and Ecuador with 54,000 bpd.