EIA: Decline in Iraqi oil exports to the US

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States decreased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA.)

The EIA reported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from eight key countries reached 5.456 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, a decrease of 35.000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 5.491 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 84.000 bpd last week, which represented 130.000 bpd less than the previous week’s average of 214.000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 3.835 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 526.000 bpd, Brazil came next with 467.000 bpd, Ecuador with 184.000 bpd, and Nigeria with 142.000 bpd.

According to the EIA data, the US imported 130.000 bpd from Venezuela, and 79.000 bpd from Columbia, while no imports were recorded from Saudi Arabia or Libya.