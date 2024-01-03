US-led coalition wars Houthis of continued attack in the Red Sea

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, twelve countries, led by the United States, warned the Houthis about the continued attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

A joint statement by the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom considered the Houthis attacks on ships in the Red Sea “illegal, unacceptable, and profoundly destabilizing.”

“There is no lawful justification for intentionally targeting civilian shipping and naval vessels. Attacks on vessels, including commercial vessels, using unmanned aerial vehicles, small boats, and missiles, including the first use of anti-ship ballistic missiles against such vessels, are a direct threat to the freedom of navigation that serves as the bedrock of global trade in one of the world’s most critical waterways.” The statement said.

The statement pointed out that nearly 15 percent of global seaborne trade passes through the Red Sea, including 8 percent of global grain trade, 12 percent of seaborne-traded oil, and 8 percent of the world’s liquefied natural gas trade.

The Houthis attack, according to the statement, obligates the International shipping companies to reroute their vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, adding significant cost and weeks of delay to the delivery of goods and ultimately jeopardizing the movement of critical food, fuel, and humanitarian assistance throughout the world.

The statement called for the “immediate end of these illegal attacks and release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews.”

The 12 countries warned the Houthis of the consequences if “they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and free flow of commerce in the region’s critical waterways.”

“We remain committed to the international rules-based order and are determined to hold malign actors accountable for unlawful seizures and attacks.” The statement concluded.