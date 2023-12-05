Iran considers British accusations of involvement in Red Sea ship attacks "Politicized"

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iran rejected the British accusations of blaming Tehran for the recent attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

On Sunday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for attacking three commercial vessels in international waters in the southern Red Sea. The Yemeni group said it had launched drone and missile attacks against two Israeli ships.

Britain condemned the attack, saying, "Iran has long provided military and political support to Houthi militants, and it bears responsibility for the actions of its proxies and partners."

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the UK accusations, considering them "politicized."

"We deny and reject Britain's accusations that Iran is behind the recent attacks in the Red Sea, and we affirm that they are baseless," the Iranian Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry stressed that the axis of resistance (including Iraqi factions, Lebanese Hezbollah, Palestinian movements, and Ansarallah) "do not adhere to Tehran's directives," but instead, it takes decisions independently.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that these factions "confront Israel for the crimes and genocidal actions against the Palestinian people."