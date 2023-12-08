British ship requested to modify its course in the Red Sea

Shafaq News / The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced on Friday that it had received notifications regarding the "issuance of an order to a ship in the southern Red Sea to change its course."

In a statement, the UKMTO said, "the order came from an entity identifying itself as the Yemeni authorities," advising ships in the surrounding area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

Since Israel commenced its intense airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in October, the Houthis have been targeting Israel-allied commercial ships in the Red Sea with drone strikes and missiles.