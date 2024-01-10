US and British forces thwart major Houthi attack on Red Sea shipping routes

Shafaq News / The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Wednesday that American and British forces had thwarted the largest attack to date by the Houthis on international shipping routes in the Red Sea.

According to CENTCOM, they intercepted 18 explosive-laden drones, two ballistic missiles, and a cruise missile launched by the Houthis on Tuesday evening in an attack that resulted in no injuries or damage.

The statement, reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP), highlighted that the Houthis, backed by Iran, launched a complex attack using Iranian-designed single-direction attack drones, anti-ship cruise missiles, and anti-ship ballistic missiles from areas under Houthi control in Yemen towards the southern Red Sea.

It was clarified that F-18 fighter jets launched from the American aircraft carrier Eisenhower and three American destroyers, along with one British destroyer, were involved in countering this recent Houthi attack.

For weeks, the Houthis have carried out drone and missile attacks on ships they perceive as linked to Israel or heading to Israeli ports. These assaults have been occurring near the strategic Bab el-Mandeb strait at the southern end of the Red Sea.

The Houthis claim that these attacks aim to pressure Israel to halt the war in Gaza. However, these assaults jeopardize the maritime passage that carries up to 12% of global trade.