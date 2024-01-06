U.S. navy intercepts Houthi drone targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that a drone launched by the Houthis was intercepted in the Red Sea.

“On the Jan. 6, at approximately 9:30 a.m. (Sanaa time), an unmanned aerial vehicle launched from Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen was shot down in self-defense by USS LABOON (DDG 59) in international waters of the Southern Red Sea in the vicinity of multiple commercial vessels.” CENTCOM said in a statement.