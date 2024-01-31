US military intercepts Houthi missile in the Red Sea

Shafaq News / US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Wednesday the interception of an anti-ship missile launched by the Houthis from Yemen towards the Red Sea.

CENTCOM stated that "an American destroyer in the region intercepted the missile launched by the Houthis, and there were no reports of material or human losses."

Yemeni sources reported on Tuesday that the Houthis had launched several reconnaissance drones towards the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea to monitor new maritime targets for potential attacks.

The reconnaissance drone launches come amid preparations by the Houthis, with Iranian experts, according to sources, transferring winged and naval missiles to Al-Bayda and Taiz to increase the frequency of attacks in the Gulf of Aden and extend them to the Arabian Sea.