Romance in stone and song: Cave Café enchants al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Across al-Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, where rugged mountains cradle caves that carry centuries of memory, a new venture is turning this natural legacy into a modern experience that blends culture, tourism, and imagination.

The “Cave Café” is the brainchild of Miri Dilshad, a computer science graduate who chose passion over routine. Inspired by the famous caves surrounding al-Sulaymaniyah, such as Sara, he brought their atmosphere into the heart of the city. “These caves are part of our identity,” he reflected to Shafaq News. “I wanted visitors to feel that spirit — to step into a cave’s depth, but with warmth, safety, and comfort.”

Inside, every detail deepens the illusion: walls lined with stone, ceilings adorned with rock formations, shadows cast by soft lights, and music chosen to match the quiet romance of the space. “Our goal was to create more than a drink,” Dilshad explained. “We wanted guests to live a journey.”

But the project carries more than aesthetic value. Dilshad underscored that ventures like this give young people the chance to break free from waiting on government jobs. The café has already become a small source of employment for graduates and job seekers.

For visitors, the experience is both familiar and rare. Alongside world-class coffee and fresh juices, the menu offers desserts presented with artistic flair. “Sitting here feels different,” recalled Ahmed, a tourist from an Arab country. “It’s like being inside a real cave — but clean, organized, and welcoming. A rare moment you don’t forget.”

Tourism experts describe the “Cave Café” as a fresh landmark for al-Sulaymaniyah’s tourism scene — proof that heritage can be reimagined, not only preserved. Dilshad himself dreams of expansion, either through new branches or continuous innovation to keep the idea alive.

“What matters to me,” he concluded, “is that the café always stays connected to the spirit of al-Sulaymaniyah and its natural identity.”