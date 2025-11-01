Halabja Pomegranate Festival draws +400,000 visitors

Shafaq News – Halabja

More than 419,700 tourists and visitors attended the Pomegranate and Autumn Festival recently held in Halabja, Kurdistan Region, the province’s Tourism Directorate reported on Saturday.

According to the department, between 35 and 40 percent of visitors also extended their trips beyond the festival to explore other tourist sites in the province, supported by 55 active tourist facilities.

Generating more than 1.7 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $1.30 million) in agricultural products, food, and handicrafts sales, the festival reportedly created direct employment for 210 people and indirect opportunities for more than 3,000 through 700 booths and exhibitions.

