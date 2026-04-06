Airstrike hits PMF position in northwest Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

An airstrike on Monday targeted a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) position in Al-Dibis district, northwest of Iraq’s Kirkuk province, a security source told Shafaq News.

The strike hit a site belonging to the 40th Brigade, with no confirmed information on casualties or damage.

Security forces have cordoned off the area as investigations continue.

Since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, PMF positions across Iraq have come under repeated strikes. A source told Shafaq News earlier that US airstrikes targeting PMF units killed 71 people and injured 196 others.

Read more: Multiple actors, one battlefield: Iraq since the US-Israel-Iran war began