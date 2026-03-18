Kurdistan Region restricts war-related media coverage amid security tensions

Shafaq News- Erbil

Authorities in the Kurdistan Region on Wednesday imposed restrictions on publishing military-related information, warning that the release of sensitive details could assist “enemies of Kurdistan” and threaten regional security amid heightened tensions.

In a statement, the Department of Media and Information banned filming or distributing images of intercepted drones or their wreckage, noting that “such material could expose technical and operational data to hostile actors.” The directive also prohibits revealing the locations of targeted sites or recording sovereign and security facilities immediately after attacks due to security concerns.

The department cautioned that media outlets violating the instructions, or covering war-related incidents in an “unprofessional manner,” will face immediate legal action from the Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Service, including administrative penalties that may extend to license revocation or permanent closure. It also urged journalists and media organizations to prioritize the public interest and follow professional standards when reporting on ongoing developments.