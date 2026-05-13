Iraq’s acting communications minister sues predecessor for defamation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Health Minister Saleh Al-Hasnawi, who currently serves as acting communications minister, filed a legal complaint on Wednesday against former Communications Minister Hiyam Al-Yasiri on charges of defamation.

A document reviewed by Shafaq News shows that the complaint was linked to social media posts and statements published by Al-Yasiri on Facebook, including a letter she submitted to Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission alleging irregularities related to the reinstatement of disciplined and dismissed employees at the Communications Ministry.

The document stated that Al-Hasnawi considered the allegations “misleading” and damaging to him personally and administratively, prompting him to pursue legal action.

On May 6, 2026, Al-Yasiri submitted a complaint to the Integrity Commission against Al-Hasnawi and officials at the Communications Ministry, accusing them of reinstating employees who had been disciplined or dismissed despite final judicial rulings issued against them.

She also alleged that authorities had halted procedures aimed at recovering large sums of money she said had been wasted by the state-owned telecommunications company, arguing that reinstating the employees “undermines justice and anti-corruption efforts.”