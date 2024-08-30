Iraqi intelligence forces arrest four ISIS militants in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Iraqi intelligence forces specializing in counterterrorism arrested four militants belonging to ISIS in Saladin governorate on Friday.

According to a statement from the intelligence agency, the arrests were made following field surveillance and were conducted under judicial arrest warrants.

"During the investigation, the detainees confessed to their affiliation with ISIS and their involvement in the group's Hisbah (moral policing) operations. They also admitted to carrying out several terrorist attacks in the Nibai and Baiji areas, including setting up fake checkpoints and targeting security forces.” The statement said.

Since ISIS was driven out of all the territory it controlled in Iraq in 2017, Iraqi courts have handed down hundreds of death sentences and life prison terms to those convicted of membership in "a terrorist group". They include more than 500 foreign men and women found guilty of joining ISIS.